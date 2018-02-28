Senate President Bukola Saraki has called on house of assemblies to take a cue from Kwara and pass their own versions of the bill suspending payment of pension to former governors and deputy governors.





Kwara assembly passed the bill on Tuesday.





In a statement on Wednesday, Saraki commended Ali Ahmad, speaker of the assembly, for working to pass the bill.





The nation’s number three citizen said he influenced the action of the lawmakers.





“I am pleased that following my conversation with Kwara speaker, Rt. Hon. Ali Ahmad, two months ago, the bill to suspend the payment of pension to former governors and their deputies when they hold a political or public office was passed into law yesterday by the Kwara house of assembly,” Saraki said.





“Moving forward, it is my hope that other state assemblies take a cue from Kwara state and pass similar pieces of legislation into law.”





Saraki, who governed Kwara between 2003 and 2011, was criticised for collecting pension from the state government.





Last year, the senate president said he had written a letter to the government to stop paying him pension.





“I’m not collecting pension; the moment I saw that allegation, I wrote to my state to stop my pension,” he had said in an interview.





“So, I speak for myself on that part; I’m not doing that, I am not receiving pension from my state.”





The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) had asked Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, to take legal action against former governors, who are now either senators or ministers so as to recover an alleged N40bn earned in double payment.





SERAP listed Rabiu Kwankwaso, Godswill Akpabio, Theodore Orji, Abdullahi Adamu, Sam Egwu, Shaaba Lafiagi, are among former governors receiving double emoluments and large severance benefits from their states.





Others named are Joshua Dariye, Jonah Jang, Ahmed Sani Yarima, Danjuma Goje, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, Adamu Aliero, George Akume, Biodun Olujimi, Enyinaya Harcourt Abaribe, Rotimi Amaechi, Kayode Fayemi, Chris Ngige and Babatunde Fashola.