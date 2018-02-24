Mohamed Salah’s stunning debut season with Liverpool got even better on Saturday after he equaled Luis Suarez’s goalscoring record with his 31st strike of the season.By scoring against West Ham at Anfield, he now has an identical record to that exceptional final season from Suarez in2013-14 — 37 games, 31 goals.The 25-year-old has reached that level quicker than Suarez because Salah’s Liverpool are competing on more fronts, including a tilt at the Champions League.The in-form winger also broke another record against the London club. It’s now 20 goals with his left foot in the Premier League, breaking Robbie Fowler’s best of 19 in 1994-95.He has benefited from being available from the off for Liverpool. Suarez’s final campaign was hindered by an initial ban for biting Branislav Ivanovic. He missed the first five league games.This season, Salah scored three in Liverpool’s opening five Premier League games to settle into his new club.The Reds may not be challenging for the Premier League this campaign but they are on course for a place in next season’s Champions League.And they could still win Europe’s elite club competition this season. They carry a five goal advantage into their second leg against Porto.And, after enjoying a stellar season so far, he has further enhanced his growing reputation at Anfield by scoring his 31st goal this campaign interestingly coming in the same year when he emerged as both BBC and African footballer of the year, an indication that the Egyptian international who will be leading the Pharaohs to the World cup in Russia remains a serious contender in the league of record breakers.