President Muhammadu Buhari says Itse Sagay, chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption, is stepping on many toes in the bid to defend his administration.





He said this when he received Ogiame Ikenwoli, the olu of Warri and some prominent Iteskiri sons, including Sagay, at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday.





The president described Sagay as a man of conviction whom, he emphasised, was doing an exceptional job.





‘‘Thanks for producing a man like Prof. Itse Sagay, who is defending us robustly and stepping on many toes in the process. If he’s not a man of conviction, he couldn’t have done that,” he said.





‘‘What he is doing is exceptional. Despite coming from a minority area, he’s showing overwhelming influence at the centre.





‘‘Prof, I never had the opportunity to thank you personally for all you’re doing. Thank you very much.”





He assured the people of Niger Delta that his administration would continue to support rapid development in the region by consolidating on all ongoing projects and initiating new ones to create more economic opportunities and jobs for the people.





The president reiterated his administration’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in the Niger Delta for economic and social activities to thrive.





According to him, developing the region remains a priority for his administration, adding that under his watch every region in the country would witness increased investments in critical infrastructure.





He promised to look into some of the concerns raised by the delegation including the dredging of Escravos bar for Warri and Koko ports, the gas revolution industrial park and EPZ project in Ogidigben, the ecological challenges in Ode-Itsekiri, Ugborodo, Orere/Yanagho and Ogheye-Eghoroke, among others.