The Russian Embassy on Thursday lampooned the US for “unmotivated” and “hostile” actions against its people.

Russia warned the Trump-led US government against its “unacceptable” attitude.





This followed the denial of access to Russian ambassador when he visited the country’s diplomatic properties in the US.





“Promises made by the Assistant Secretary for Diplomatic Security Michael Evanoff that our properties are fine cannot be trusted,” the embassy said in a statement.





“Even in the better year the American side followed the trust but verify principle… Now it is time to verify first and trust second.





“Such American stand is unacceptable. Our grave concern about the state of the Russian property remains.





“The fact that the Russian Ambassador is not allowed to enter the buildings which belong to the Russian Federation are unmotivated.





“These hostile actions of the U.S. have neither logic, nor reason”.





Michael Evanoff told Sputnik that US law enforcement was ensuring that Russia’s closed diplomatic properties remained, “sacrosanct” and “secure.”





In 2017, the US ordered Russia in August 2017 to close three sites in San Francisco, New York and Washington after the two countries traded punitive measures over what Washington claimed was Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election.