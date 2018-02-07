The All Progressives Congress, APC's leaders in Rivers East senatorial district where Chibuike Amaechi, Transport Minister hails from, yesterday, warned against imposition on the party’s 2019 governorship ticket, saying that Senator Magnus Abe was the “overwhelming choice.”In a communique by 51 leaders at a gathering of Rivers East APC Stakeholders convened in Port Harcourt, they said: “We have endorsed Senator Abe to contest the 2019 gubernatorial election on the platform of APC.“It is our conviction that Abe is most qualified to contest and salvage our state from the rudderless voyage it is on. Rivers people and all men of goodwill should support this course.”Present on the occasion were member representing Ikwerre Emuohua federal constituency, Chidi Wihioka, Allwell Onyesoh, Prof Emeka Achor, Adokiye Oruwan, Tony Okocaha, former Rivers Chief of Staff, Goldern Chioma, former lawmaker, Chibuiko Akarolo, former Mayor of Port Harcourt City and traditional rulers among others.Abe has not personally declared his interest to run for the 2019 Rivers governorship, but his ticket, a popular desire of the Rivers APC is believed to be in conflict with the interest of Amaechi, leader of the APC in Rivers State.Onyesoh, Rivers East APC leader said at the event, “Abe has not told anybody he wants to run, but we are looking at the state of Rivers and he is, undoubtedly, the man that has all the ingredients to make the difference and win for APC.“With Abe, no challenge of looking for square peg for square hole. Just dig any hole and he fits in. He has the experience, capacity and followership to deliver. Abe is geographically compliant. He comes from Ogoni, the senatorial district that has not tasted it.”Wihioka on his part, said “APC in Rivers does not belong to an individual. It’s not a private property. By its rules, everyone has a right to aspire. Our purpose is to move APC forward to make it win 2019, not to destroy it.”On his part, Akarolo, said, “Nobody sees a candidate or contestant that will come tops and picks a weakling or second fiddle to represent him. We tried it before and we won’t get a different result. No imposition. Abe is the governor Rivers people want in 2019″Mrs. Mary Amagoa also pledged the support of Rivers East women, just as Eze Nicholas Obiaru also declared support of Rivers East traditional rulers to the APC course.