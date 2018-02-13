The Valentine’s Day is Wednesday. That is tomorrow.The singular thing your woman wants for the day begins now: Plan. Yes, that’s all that’s necessary at this stage.Give your partner a break and plan something. Anything. Well, not anything. Something she would like and relate with.If you don’t know what she’d like, dinner is a safe and worthy bet.If you can afford to, make it a bit nicer. If you can’t, make a dinner yourself. The only rule is: Take care of everything.Make a plan. Make sure that she’ll be home in time for your reservation.You did make a reservation, right? Is there a place to get drinks afterward nearby? Look it up.What are you doing after that? Coming home and being cosy on the couch while watching romantic movie? Cool. But do have a plan!We can’t tell you how grateful she’ll be to not make any of the preparations. And to have someone who wants to take care of everything for her!