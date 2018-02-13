The House of Representatives committee on public petitions has ordered the police to vacate the headquarters of the Peace Corps of Nigeria in Abuja.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the committee asked the police to vacate the headquarters within 48 hours.





The meeting followed a petition written to the House of Representatives over the purported refusal of Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, to unseal the headquarters of the organisation.





In November, a federal high court in Abuja ordered the police to unseal the headquarters of the corps which had been cordoned off since February 2017.





But the place is still under seal by the police despite the court ruling.





Details later…