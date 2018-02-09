Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Mathew Kukah, has said the ‘Third Force’ coalition, being promoted by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, will not help the development of Nigerian politics and democracy.

According to him, the problems plaguing Nigeria would not be fixed merely by removing President Muhammadu Buhari and bringing another leader to replace him.





Kukah made this known in Abuja on Thursday in a chat with select journalists on some burning national issues.





He said creating a new platform because of the perceived inefficiencies of the president government will only create new enemies which will further divide the country along ethnic and religious lines.





He said: “on the raging coalition movement I believe everyone here is married. If every time you have problem in your marriage you go ahead to marry a new wife, how many wives will you end up marrying? The solution to bad marriage is not a new marriage. I am talking as a Catholic priest.





“The problem with the APC is that it is a coalition and that is why it is falling apart. I saw Obasanjo putting down his signature for the coalition. We have seen so much coalitions.





“If you are unhappy with your party members or have failed elections and the next thing is to form a coalition, that won’t help our politics or democracy. We need to be introspective because every time we create new platform we create new enemy lines.





“We are not going to fix this country by removing one president or the other.





“Prior to the 2015, so much hate speeches, invectives were uploaded in our media, causing so much inter-ethnic, religious and regional ill-feelings. But those issues preceding or surrounding last elections, especially at the twilight of the 2015 elections are still much with us.





“What is appropriate was for the 2015 post-regime to provide balm and ways to heal us of the agony of those injuries, burns and maladies of hateful campaigns. That was not to be, rather more and more of those issues were left to fester, replicate and multiply by the invidious politics and actions of the day.





“As such, we are getting far more divided now than before, and that tragedy needs to be arrested.”