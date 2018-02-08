Usman Yusuf, reinstated executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), has resumed work.

Yusuf resumed at his office in Abuja on Tuesday, according to Daily Trust. He told the newspaper that he had a meeting with some key officials of the agency.





“I have resumed. You know, the reinstatement is with immediate effect. I will be in the office tomorrow (Thursday),” he was quoted as saying.





The news of Yusuf’s reinstatement broke on Tuesday.





His reinstatement triggered criticisms from many Nigerians but the federal government, in response, said the development does not stop his probe by the anti-graft agencies.





“I am not aware that the EFCC is investigating the recently reinstated executive secretary of NHIS but if that is the case, I don’t think his reinstatement is a bar to any investigation,” Lai Mohammed, minister of information, had said.





WHAT WAS YUSUF’S ALLEGD CRIME?





On July 6, Isaac Adewole, minister of health, suspended Yusuf over allegations of fraud levelled against him.





Insiders revaled that since his appointment on July 29, 2016, Yusuf had violated procurement laws and dished out contracts to cronies.





The final straw that led to his suspension was the alleged purchase of a Prado SUV by Yusuf for N58 million shortly before Ramadan, though his approval limit was N2.5 million.





His suspension at the time had resulted in intrigues after the NHIS boss told the minister he has no powers to suspend him.





The House of Representatives had also called for his reinstatement, pending the outcome of the probe into the allegations against him.