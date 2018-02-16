Some supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked John Oyegun, national chairman of the party, to resign.





During a protest to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, the APC supporters said they had lost confidence in Oyegun.





The protesters on the platform of “Buhari for Victory 2019 Initiative” held placards with inscriptions such as: ‘Oyegun is a threat to Buhari’s reelection’, ‘Oyegun Must Resign Now’, ‘Oyegun is dividing APC.’





They were led by Toyin Raheem, chairmanship aspirant of Orile Agege local council development area of Lagos.





Police officers guarding the secretariat prevented them from gaining access to the office.





The protest took place a day after Bola Tinubu, national leader of the ruling party, visited the party headquarters as part of his reconciliatory effort.





President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed Tinubu to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.