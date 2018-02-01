Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been urged to shelve his third force idea, pleading that he should allow President Muhammadu Buhari time to write whatever wrongs within the system in a space of another ten months.National Coordinator Buhari Solidarity Movement, Chief Ovo Ofigo made the appeal in an open letter to former President Obasanjo released to newsmen Thursday in Warri.The group said it was optimistic that President Buhari would bring about the desired change the country crave for in various sectors of the economy.“We are by this medium appealing to you and fellow Nigerians to give the Buhari administration 10 calendar months to make amends. After this period, we are very sure we shall experience tremendous change. If after this 10 months period of grace, if no meaningful change is made, we shall have no alternative but to fold our alms.”, the group said.The group said the letter by Obasanjo on the Buhari’s administration would shore up the electoral fortunes of the President in his re-election campaign in 2019, stressing that it had contributed about 40 percent to the electoral fortunes of Buhari in 2019“Your letter was written in the right direction and indeed a booster to the electoral fortunes of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. Indeed, by your letter you have contributed 40% to the 2019 electoral fortunes of our principal. The rest is to be left for our principal and those of us who are his apostles to accomplish “, the group said.