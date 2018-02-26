The abducted three lecturers of the University of Maiduguri and one of the women released recently by the Boko Haram sect have arrived the Presidential Villa, Abuja.They have been scheduled to be received by President Muhammadu Buhari by 12 noon.Those meeting the President include one policewoman and nine civilians-relations of the policewoman whose corpse they were escorting to Askira Uba for burial.It will be recalled that the lecturers were abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Magumeri, Borno State, while the women were kidnapped in a raid by the militant group on a military/police convoy on Damboa road, near Maiduguri.Their release followed a series of negotiations as directed by President Buhari and was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross.