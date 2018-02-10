The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday.
Adesina said Buhari conveyed his goodwill message in a letter addressed to the Chinese President, Xi Jinping.
“As you commence festivities marking the Chinese Year of Dog on February 16, 2018, we congratulate and wish the Chinese people a prosperous and peaceful New Year. I understand that the Chinese believe dogs are associated with affinity and prosperity,” the presidential spokesman quoted Buhari as writing in the letter.
The President acknowledged the accomplishments of the Asian powerhouse in the past year globally and domestically especially on the economic and the political fronts:
“In the past year of the Rooster, China recorded tremendous achievements in its economy, democracy and foreign relations, among others.
“The successful convening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China opens a new chapter for China’s New Era as a global leader in innovation, security, poverty alleviation, infrastructure and development financing,” he added.
Buhari also commended the close bilateral relationship between China and Nigeria on one hand and Sino-African relations on the other hand.
He said, “This year marks the 47th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and China, I am pleased to see that political, economic, cultural and social ties between our two countries are getting stronger.
“I am looking forward to China hosting the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit in Beijing in September this year, and have every reason to believe that the Year of Dog will bring us more success stories and mutual benefits for China-Africa cooperation.
“May the year of Dog see Nigeria-China friendship blossom and flourish for the benefit of our peoples.”
