President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Buratai family over the death of Alhaji Yusuf Buratai, father of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.Buhari’s condolence message is contained in a statement issued by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Friday.The statement said Buhari joined the members of the family in mourning the ex-serviceman and veteran of World War II.According to the President, Buratai’s service to Nigeria will always be appreciated and remembered.He further noted that “Buratai’s years of service to the nation epitomised by courage, skill, determination and devotion has been rightly bequeathed to his son, who is diligently serving the country’’.The president prayed that the almighty Allah would comfort all who mourned the late patriot and grant his soul eternal rest.The death of Buratai, who joined the West African Army in 1942, was announced by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Kukasheka.Kukasheka in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday said Yusuf Buratai, the father of the COAS, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, died Friday morning in Maiduguri.