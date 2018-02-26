The Presidency has disclosed that the usual weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, will not be taking place on Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

“This is due to the participation of President Muhammadu Buhari and a significant number of ministers at the High-Level Meeting of the International Conference on Lake Chad Basin, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, for the better part of that day,” read a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.





Recall that during the last cabinet meeting, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama to visit Dapchi village in Yobe to assess the attack on the schoolgirls.