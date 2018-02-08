The Nigerian police have released requirements and methods to apply for the announced 2018 recruitment exercise.

The Nigeria Police had invited applications from suitable qualified Nigerians for enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constables.





It said all applicants must have passion of a career in the Nigeria Police Force and must satisfy the following general recruitments:





1. Nationality: Be a Nigerian citizen by birth and possess National Identification Number (NIN)





2. Age: Must not be less than 18 years of age or more than 25 years of age.





3. Education: Must have an O’ Level certificate at least five credits passes in Mathematics and English Language in not more than two sittings in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB.









4. Character: Must be of good character and must not have been convicted of any criminal offence.





5. Height: Must not be less than 1.67 metres in height for men and 1.64 metres for women.





6. Chest Measurement: Must not have less than 86 cm (34 inches) expanded chest measurement (for men only).





7. Physical Features: Must not have any one of the following abnormalities or deformities:





Speech Impediment, Knock Knees, Bow Legs, Bent Knees, Flat Feet, Deformed Hands which cannot perform the full functions of the hand, Tattoos, Bodily Scars, Defective Eyesight or Squint Eyes, Amputation of any part of the body, Gross Malformation of teeth, Protruding Navel.





8. Pregnancy: Must not be pregnant at the time of Recruitment.





9. Financial Status: Must be free from any pecuniary embarrassment.





10. Guarantors’ Form: Must Download and fill the Guarantors’ Form, presenting verifiable references from any two of the following:





Sureties must be traditional Rulers, Magistrate, Local Government Chairman, Heads of Educational Institutions attended, Career Civil Servant not below the rank of Grade Level 12, Police Officer not below the rank of CSP, or Military Officer not below the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.





12. Possession of a valid National Drivers’ License is an added advantage.





NOTE: All candidates must undergo medical examination before final selection.





METHOD OF APPLICATION (Read Carefully Please)





All applications must be submitted ONLINE.





1. You MUST have a functional Email Address and Mobile Phone Number before you begin your application.





2. Visit www.policerecruitment.ng





3. Fill and SUBMIT the Online Form. (Review the information before final submission).





4. Ensure that you print out the information that is sent automatically to your Email, and do not forget to copy and save your REGISTRATION NUMBER for future correspondences. The NUMBER is case sensitive please.





5. You would be required to present a hardcopy of email message sent to you if you are shortlisted and contacted for the next stage of the recruitment process.





6. WARNING!





i. No email and/or phone number can be used more than once in this application.





ii. Applicants with multiple applications would be disqualified.





iii. The Nigeria Police Force shall not enter into any correspondences with candidates or on behalf of candidates in this exercise aside this portal or candidates email/telephones