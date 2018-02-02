Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), says the anti-grazing law should be put on hold until ranches are established.





Although the law which is in effect in Ekiti and Benue states was meant to check clashes between farmers and herdsmen, it has not achieved that purpose.





Over 100 people have been killed since it was implemented in Benue.





When he appeared before the senate committee on police on Friday, Idris explained the efforts of the police to quell killings.





A source at the meeting which Idris had with the lawmakers quoted him as saying the clashes between farmers and herdsmen escalated because of the anti-grazing law.





“He (IGP) said the anti-grazing law is the issue and that it should be stopped temporarily but brought back after the ranches have been put in place by the federal government,” the source said.





“He blamed the escalation of the clashes on the implementation of the anti-grazing law.”





The source added that the IGP said about 100 people had been arrested in connection with Benue killings.





He reportedly said they have been charged to court.





The source also said the IGP expressed worry over the presence of armed militias across the state.





Idris said the police would need resources for effective performance.





The IGP appeared before committee after he was summoned to brief the senate on the level of his compliance to its directive.





The lawmakers had given Idris a two-week ultimatum to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of killings in Benue.