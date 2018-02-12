Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has urged Christians to develop interest and participate actively in politics to have a say in what happens around them.He stated this yesterday at the maiden special thanksgiving service for him organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Benue province three, Makurdi.The governor said without being actively involved and having a Permanent Voters Card, PVC, there would be no need to talk about bad or good governance, stressing that to have a voice was to be armed with what could make one to vote for a preferred candidate.Governor Ortom said open grazing could not coexist with crop farming in the state, because they conflict with each other and that would negatively affect the economy of the state, which largely depends on agriculture.While advising Benue people against reprisal attacks against those who invaded the state he urged them to report information about impending attacks to security agents and also pray for God to fight the remaining part of the battle.The Governor also stated that those who found themselves wrongly on the payroll of the state had been removed while regular payment of salaries had commenced with effect from January 2018, adding that complaints arising from illegal deductions were being handled.In a homily taken from the Book of Lamentations, Pastor Ayoola Adeyanju, Regional Evangelist, RCCG, Region 19, Lagos who preached on the theme: “Great is thy Faithfulness,” and prayed God to destroy the enemies of the state, stressing that those who love God passionately were bound to enjoy His faithfulness.Prayers were offered for Ortom and his family, as well as the government and people of the state for victory against the invasion of Benue land while the wife of the Governor, Dr. Mrs. Eunice Ortom took the scripture reading.