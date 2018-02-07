Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike ,has released N200million to assist the Benue State Government to provide relief materials for victims of the new year massacre in Benue.

Wike led a delegation to condole with the Government and people of Benue State, Thursday.





Governor Wike and Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom led other leaders to offer prayers at the graveside of the 73 Benue people murdered in cold blood by Fulani herdsmen.



