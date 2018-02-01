If Senator Musa Kwankwaso (APC, Kano) had insisted on visiting Kano on Tuesday as planned, there would have been a bloody battle between his supporters and that of the incumbent governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his supporters. Instead of waving brooms, the supporters came with all sorts of dangerous weapons

Even women supporters were not left out. They brandished weapons to scare Kwankwaso supporters





Some of them came with daggers





Ganduje’s supporters with their weapons parading the streets of Kano





There has been tension in the state when Kwankwaso revealed his intention to visit the state.





Following this, Kano State Commissioner of Police warned Senator Kwankwaso to refrain from visiting the State as it might lead to tensions boiling over and a possible hijack by political miscreants.