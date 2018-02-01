If Senator Musa Kwankwaso (APC,
Kano) had insisted on visiting Kano on Tuesday as planned, there would have
been a bloody battle between his supporters and that of the incumbent governor
of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.
|Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his supporters. Instead of waving brooms, the supporters came with all sorts of dangerous weapons
This is because the governor’s
supporters had mobilised and were prepared for a bloody confrontation with the
former governor as revealed by these photographs taken during a rally by the
governor on Monday.
|Even women supporters were not left out. They brandished weapons to scare Kwankwaso supporters
|Some of them came with daggers
|Ganduje’s supporters with their weapons parading the streets of Kano
|Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his supporters. Instead of waving brooms, the supporters came with all sorts of dangerous weapons
There has been tension in the state
when Kwankwaso revealed his intention to visit the state.
Following this, Kano State
Commissioner of Police warned Senator Kwankwaso to refrain from visiting the
State as it might lead to tensions boiling over and a possible hijack by
political miscreants.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.