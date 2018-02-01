 Photos: What Would Have Happened If Kwankwaso Had Visited Kano State | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
If Senator Musa Kwankwaso (APC, Kano) had insisted on visiting Kano on Tuesday as planned, there would have been a bloody battle between his supporters and that of the incumbent governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.
This is because the governor’s supporters had mobilised and were prepared for a bloody confrontation with the former governor as revealed by these photographs taken during a rally by the governor on Monday.
Even women supporters were not left out. They brandished weapons to scare Kwankwaso supporters

Some of them came with daggers

Ganduje’s supporters with their weapons parading the streets of Kano

There has been tension in the state when Kwankwaso revealed his intention to visit the state.


Following this, Kano State Commissioner of Police warned Senator Kwankwaso to refrain from visiting the State as it might lead to tensions boiling over and a possible hijack by political miscreants.

