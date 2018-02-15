President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday arrived Kaduna for a working visit.
The president is expected to commission a surveillance aircraft, a Made-in-Nigeria project called NAFSA Eagle by Nigeria Air Force.
Buhari will also induct the Nigeria Air Force ‘TSAIGUMI’ Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) into service this afternoon at the Nigerian Air Force Base.
Photos…
