 PHOTOS: President Buhari arrives Kaduna, to commission made-in-Nigeria’s surveillance aircraft | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » PHOTOS: President Buhari arrives Kaduna, to commission made-in-Nigeria’s surveillance aircraft

4:32 PM 0
A+ A-

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday arrived Kaduna for a working visit.
 

The president is expected to commission a surveillance aircraft, a Made-in-Nigeria project called NAFSA Eagle by Nigeria Air Force.

Buhari will also induct the Nigeria Air Force ‘TSAIGUMI’ Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) into service this afternoon at the Nigerian Air Force Base.

Photos…


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top