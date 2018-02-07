The former governors still under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party,PDP, are presently in a meeting.
The meeting is chaired by the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus.
This was disclosed by the party’s Chairman on his official twitter handle.
Details of the meeting is yet to be made public as at time of filling this report.
Details later…
