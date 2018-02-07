 PHOTOS: PDP former governors in meeting with Secondus | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » PHOTOS: PDP former governors in meeting with Secondus

3:33 PM 0
A+ A-
The former governors still under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party,PDP, are presently in a meeting.


The meeting is chaired by the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus.

This was disclosed by the party’s Chairman on his official twitter handle.

Details of the meeting is yet to be made public as at time of filling this report.


Details later…

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top