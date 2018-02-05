A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olisa Metuh, on Monday appeared in Abuja court on a stretcher.
The politician was stretchered into the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, following the threat by Justice Okon Abang to revoke his bail if he fails to appear in court Monday.
Metuh who was wheeled into the courtroom presided by Justice Okon Abang elicited a lot of sympathy from lawyers and the judge who adjourned his rial till March 15.
The judge aligned himself with the position of Mr Onyeachi Ikpeazu (SAN), counsel to Metuh, that his client is indisposed.
Metuh, who is facing corruption charge, could not appear for his trial at an Abuja High Court on January 22 on health grounds.
Justice Okon Abang on January 22 asked Metuh, to be present at his trial on Feb. 5 or face jail.
Metuh was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi.
The money is part of the funds linked with former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd).
