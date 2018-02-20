Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Monday rocked a military attire to the launch of Operation Cat Race.

Following attacks by herdsmen, armed militias, the Nigerian army is now set to launch an exercise which will serve as a training avenue for troops to combat the armed attacks.





Recall that the Nigerian Army had Wednesday announced plans to conduct Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA in Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Niger states from Thursday 15 February to Saturday 31 March 2018.





Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. TY Buratai, who made the announcement, said Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA has become more expedient due to upsurge in cases of armed banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in Kaduna and Niger States as well as other sundry crimes in Kogi state and herdsmen/farmers clashes and attacks on communities particularly in Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa States by armed militias.





The exercise is scheduled to take off on 31st March.





