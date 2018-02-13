 PHOTOS: Former President Abubakar visits Buhari, keeps mum over outcome | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » PHOTOS: Former President Abubakar visits Buhari, keeps mum over outcome

3:02 PM 0
A+ A-
Former president General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has, Tuesday, visited President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.


However, General Abubakar kept mum over the outcome of the meeting which lasted for about 25 minutes.












Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top