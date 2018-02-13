PHOTOS: Former President Abubakar visits Buhari, keeps mum over outcome 3:02 PM kalejaye abayomi 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Former president General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has, Tuesday, visited President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. However, General Abubakar kept mum over the outcome of the meeting which lasted for about 25 minutes. Share to:
