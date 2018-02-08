Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State on Thursday visited his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom.

Fayose is paying a condolence visit to the state, following the killings perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen.

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors Forum also visited the graveyard of the 73 persons killed by people suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.





Recall that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike had yesterday paid a similar visit to the state.