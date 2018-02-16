Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have arrived President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown of Daura, Katsina State.

Recall we had reported earlier that barring any last minute change, Buhari will meet with his party governors, today.





There are reports that Buhari is likely to inform the governors of his intention to seek reelection or not in 2019.





Buhari had arrived Daura yesterday after inaugurating a project in Kaduna state.



