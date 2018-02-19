 PHOTOS: Anti-Oyegun protesters storm APC secretariat again | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Protesters on Monday stormed the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Abuja, demanding for the resignation of John Oyegun, the party’s National Chairman.
 

They were seen holding placards with inscriptions such as ‘Oyegun is a big threat to Buhari’, ‘Oyegun must go’, ‘We don’t want Oyegun’, as they manned strategic positions outside the APC headquarters.

Recall that they were at the secretariat on Friday last week.

Recall also that the National Working Committee had said that it is “not miffed” by those calling for the removal of the National Chairman.

