The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to come clean on the killing of Nigerians by Fulani herdsmen.





The party said Buhari’s cold attitude towards the activities of the herdsmen in Benue, Taraba and other parts of the country is pregnant with meaning.





PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, yesterday, said the PDP condemned wanton killings across the country and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive actions to address the situation.





“We strongly condemn unabated killings across the country. We call on Mr. President to come out clean on herdsmen killings and address the nation on how to end the carnage. The president must take responsibility on the protection of life and property, which is the most important of his responsibilities.





“We believe that the federal government’s decision to set up a committee, to address issues of herdsmen killings, is a pretentious approach to a matter that requires firm action and leadership by the president, in line with his oath of office; to protect all Nigerians irrespective of creed, tribe and political affiliation.





“The PDP has been the author of restructuring and this was further expressed in the report of the 2014 National Conference. The APC, as a latter day convert of restructuring, is merely paying lip service to a matter of national importance. However, we have mandated our members in the National Assembly to, immediately, commence the process of initiating a bill; to address issues bothering on restructuring.”