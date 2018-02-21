Nigeria’s foremost political economist and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prof. Pat Utomi has rated the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration high, noting that it will take time to address sixteen years of PDP rot, which left the country in ruin.Utomi stated this while responding to a question on why Nigerians are yet to feel the impact of change promised by the APC government. He explained that socio-economic change is a gradual phenomenon and it is not automatic.He further stated that if Nigerians take a critical look at where PDP left the country, the level of impunity and unprecedented looting, Nigerians will rather commend the President’s efforts.“If you remember where we are coming from, you will give Buhari government acclamation and commendation”, he said, stressing that sixteen years of PDP rule virtually left Nigeria in ruin and retrogression.“The country was under a highly corrupt and incompetent system; our resources squandered by a few political office holders in the worst form of impunity and recklessness ever seen in Africa’s most populous nation.”“Yes there are challenges of governance under the present administration, but Buhari has shown commitment and sincerity to effect a resounding change in social, economic and political development of Nigeria.“He remains a man of integrity, self-discipline and modesty with a high sense of moral rectitude. These are the cardinal attributes of a good leader.He added, “We are enthused that he is the President of Nigeria at this time. He is on a rescue mission. He does not pay lip service to patriotism.While calling on well-meaning Nigerians to continue to support Mr President on his mission to re-order the country, he enjoined Nigerians to also pray for Buhari to succeed.“Buhari is passionate about the progress and survival of Nigeria. Every reasonable Nigerian should support him. He deserves all goodwill because he is not a corrupt and irresponsible leader,” he added.