The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the composition of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) committee set up to investigate the existence of underage voters in some states.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, had constituted the eight-man in-house committee following the alleged registration of underage persons in Kano and Katsina states.





In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday, the PDP noted that the committee lacked credibility.





“The panel constituted by INEC lacks credibility as it comprises of members of the same indicted INEC.





“They have been detailed to arrive at predetermined findings and recommendations aimed at exonerating the Professor Yakubu-led commission and play down on the electoral implications of the existence of underage voters.”





The opposition party also took a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its reaction to the allegation.





They also condemned the scope of the inquest, particularly the alleged exclusion of Katsina State from the probe.





“Nigerians have been wondering why INEC is afraid of looking at its register in Katsina State. Is it because Katsina is the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari and a probe is likely to expose cans of worms? Is INEC afraid that a sanitised register would lead to a massive drop in the voting population in the state?” PDP questioned.





“Nigerians are also wondering why INEC has vehemently refused to include other stakeholders, including political parties, credible NGOs and Civil Society Organisations in this important assignment to guarantee its credibility.