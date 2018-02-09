The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has commended Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and his Ekiti State counterpart, Ayo Fayose, for visiting Benue state and extending assistance to victims of the recent violent attacks and other internally displaced persons in the state.

The party leadership, which had earlier visited Benue at the wake of the attacks, said the gesture by the two governors at a time the Presidency and governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been turning a blind eye to the sufferings of the victims, underlines PDP’s commitment to the wellbeing of all Nigerians in line with its undying ideology and vision of its founding fathers.









PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Thursday, said “it is disheartening that the Presidency had refused to visit Benue state recalling that when the APC governors visited, after much entreaties, they failed to show any form of empathy to the victims, a stance which further displayed APC’s disdain for Nigerians.”





The party said that “instead of APC empathizing with the people and ensuring that perpetrators of the attacks were brought to book, the party leaders have shown more concern for their selfish political interests across the nation.”





The PDP urged the people of Benue state to be vigilant and continue to work with their leaders, while assuring of its support always.