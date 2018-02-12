The people Democratic Party, PDP, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his relatives, Hajiya Aisha Mamman, and Hajiya Aisha Alhaji Mamman.





The party, in a tweet wrote, ”We commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari and his family on the loss of two close relatives, Hajiya Halima Dauda and Hajiya Aisha Alhaji Mamman.





”We pray to God to grant eternal repose to the souls of the faithful departed.





Hajiya Aisha Mamman was wife of the late Alhaji Mamman Danbaffale, the elder brother to Buhari.





She died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 75.





The Information Officer of Daura Local Government Council in Katsina, Alhaji Salisu Haro, said the deceased died at 11:30am at the Federal Medical Center in Katsina after a brief illness.