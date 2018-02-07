Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is practising, “nuclear nepotism.”





The PDP national Chairman made the remark while claiming that for one to be given an appointment at federal level, the person must come from Buhari’s hometown, Daura in Katsina State.





In a statement by his spokesperson, Ike Abonyi, Secondus said Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder waiting to explode, adding that only the PDP could save the country.





The statement reads, “I have come with members of the NWC of our party to thank you for the mandate you gave us at the successful National Convention last year and to charge you to redouble your efforts for the eventual humiliation of APC in 2019.





“People are being killed on daily basis, nuclear nepotism is in vogue, you have to come from Daura to be appointed into a federal position.





“Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gun powder waiting to explode, only the PDP can save it.





“This is the time for all to stand up to save this country and all eyes are on PDP to lead the way, I am ready and determined even to be arrested for us to regain our liberty in this land.





“What we have ruling Nigeria today at the villa is a broken party and a broken government, spiritually APC has already left the villa, what we must fine tune is the physical accomplishment.”