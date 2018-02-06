The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a swipe on President Muhammadu Buhari over Tuesday’s visit to Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.The party said failing to pay a condolence visit to the government and people of Benue State given the orgy of mindless killings witnessed therein only to visit neighboring Nasarawa yesterday, was an indication that President Buhari prefers certain parts of the country to others.In a post on its Facebook wall, the party wrote: “We commend Muhammadu Buhari for visiting Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State on the pretence of commissioning special schools, but to commiserate with the people for the killings and the loss of cattle of some herders in the area.“We are however surprised that instead of President Buhari to visit Benue State that had similar incidents with mind-boggling casualties involving humans, the President chose to call on Lafia, neglecting the people of Benue State.”The party noted that President Buhari’s Nasarawa’s visit has negated his well-applauded inauguration remark that he belonged to everybody and to nobody in particular.“This action of President Buhari has once again reminded Nigerians that the President is just for a section of the country and not for everybody as he claimed in his inauguration speech,” the party further wrote.It would be recalled that in the aftermath of the senseless killings in Benue State about four weeks ago, notable leaders of the State called on the Commander-in-Chief to visit families of the bereaved, if only to reassure them of government’s commitment to the security of their lives and property. Instead, President Buhari invited them over to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa where they availed him of the depth of the crisis.