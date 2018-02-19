The Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, has described last Saturday Lokoja mega rally organised by Gov Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as a colossal waste of the state frugal resources, said the governor wasted N2 billion on the ‘Kangaroo’ rally.The PDP said spending N2 billion on a rally at a time when salaries and pensions hangover are in the region of 22 months, was wicked, callous, inhuman and insensitive to the plight of Kogites.The party said the rally has shown clearly that the Governor lacks the fear of God and does not understand the basic dynamics of governing a state.Kogi State PDP, Director Research and Documentation, Achadu Dickson in a statement yesterday said, “Spending of a whooping N2billion tax payers fund to organise a rally that is of no significance to the lives and well-being of Kogi People is disheartening and a glaring show of man’s inhumanity against man.“We wondered why Governor Bello would dole out N750, 000 per polling unit in mobilization, while council administrators were also directed to mobilize 500 persons at N5000 per person when INEC has not announced the commencement of political activities.”The party said it is worrisome that a governor who is planning to sell off state assets to fund 2018 budget could hire a private jet for the APC National Chairman, to attend “the cash and carry jamboree”.PDP also accused the governor of diverting two months Local Government Council allocation for the months of January and February 2018 to fund the jamboree in Lokoja at the expense of workers’ emolumentsThey also described the purchase of vehicles, by the Governor, using tax payers money to distribute and fund an illegal State executive, an action the National APC has already described as wrongfully constituted, as wickedness of the highest order.The party sympathises with Kogi State people over the hardship they are currently facing under the present administration, but assured that it would only be for awhile, as his actions are those of a drowning man, “Governor Bello will certainly account for all the several billions he has collected on behalf of people of the state, as judgment day is soon to catch up with him.”They called on INEC to investigate the early campaign by the governor and the APC; and also for EFCC to probe into the allege spending of the N2 billion used for the rally.