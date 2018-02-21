Parents of the students of Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe state, have started evacuating their children.





This is as a result of the attack on the school by Boko Haram.





Ninety-four students have been reportedly missing after the raid which happened on Monday night.





It was gathered that out of fear, parents started arriving the school as early as 7am on Tuesday.





Babagana Gujba, a parent, said he decided to take away his daughter because of her safety.





“I can not risk my daughter for anybody. She will not return to this school until adequate security measures are put in place,” Gujba said.





Muhammad Ismaila, an official of the college, said most students and teachers fled to nearby communities.





He, however, said he could not confirm if some girls were abducted.





“Some of our students ran as far as 15- 25 kilometers. We have 1,000 students in this school. As I speak to you, some have returned,” Ismaila said.





“Efforts are in place to locate those that are still at large. We are not certain whether any of the girls were abducted or not. The state government has closed the school for one week because of the incident.”





Aisha Kachalla, one of the students who fled, narrated the incident to reporters.





“Immediately we started hearing sporadic gunshots, we realised that all was not well. We did not wait for anyone to tell us what was going on before taking to our heels,” Kachalla said.





“I can’t remain in this school, I just want to go home. I am scared.”





The attack on the school happened a few days after the army placed a N3 million bounty on Abubakar Shekau, leader of the insurgent group.