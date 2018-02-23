Tinubu in a letter dated February 21, 2018, specifically accused the national chairman of festering the crises through unilateral decisions regarding the crises in the Kogi, Kaduna and Adamawa chapters of the party.
Meanwhile, the APC National Working Committee, NWC has constituted a team of national officers to investigate the fresh rumpus in the Kaduna State chapter of the party which led to the demolition of the factional secretariat of the APC last Tuesday.
Tinubu’s assertions nonetheless, Chief Odigie-Oyegun got a ringing approval of his performance as national chairman by the Adamawa State chapter of the party who visited him in his office yesterday.
Tinubu in his missive titled, ‘Actions and Conduct Weakening the Party from Within,’ Tinubu said, “those who were entrusted with positions of high responsibility within the party seemed unable to handle the success given to them. Little attention has tendered the principles upon which this party was formed and pursuant to which it was presented to the public as an alternative to the cynical politics of the PDP”.
He said since the election, there have been reports of lack of fairness and openness, leading to crises in the states, while “there have been allegations of self-induced crisis resulting from merchandising of internal processes.”
Tinubu recalled how he recently visited the Chief Odigie-Oyegun led National Working Committee NWC and extracted commitments from them to support the processes of reconciliation. “Unfortunately, the spirit of understanding and cooperative undertaking to revive the party seems not to have lived beyond the temporal confines of that meeting. I assure anyone who cares to know that this positive spirit of cooperation did not meet its demise at my hands…Disappointment greeted me when I discovered out that you had swiftly acted in contravention of the spirit of our discussions. Instead of being a bulwark of support as promised, you positioned yourself in active opposition to the goal of resuscitating the progressive and democratic nature of the APC. As a party, we have strived to be the best, present hope for the nation. Yet, your goal appears to be something of a lesser pedigree”.
Tinubu said that even after mentioning the Kogi, Kaduna, Adamawa and Kano chapters as deserving critical attention due to the peculiar nature of their crises, he said the national chairman did not have any restraint rushing to Kogi last weekend to unilaterally “inaugurate a new slate of state officials, parallel to the officials already heading the state chapter of the party”.
“It is my understanding that your dissolution of the duly-constituted state executive and the hurried naming of the above-mentioned caretaker group was not approved by the NWC. You had let this situation fester for months on end. Only when I was appointed to help resolve internal disputes and when you realized I might focus early on Kogi, did you stir from your indifference and inaction.”
He said Oyegun’s inaction led to the festering crisis in other states, saying the chairman also failed to avail him of the status reports on the affected state chapters as earlier promised.
“Drawing from your behaviour in Kogi, Kaduna and with regard to the state chapter assessment requested, I am led to the inference that you have no intention of actually supporting my assignment.”
The letter was copied to the president, vice president, Senate President, and speaker of the House of Representatives.
Hey! This is good newsReplyDelete
It has been observed that due to stigmatism that arise from being HIV Positive person contributed to the 50% spread of the Virus especially by Ladies who thought that there is no hope for them as it regards to marriage because the man who want to marry them will definitely needs to know their HIV status, sometimes unlike some young men who are HIV Positive who can easily go and pregnant an innocent Lady/ies and propose her/them for marriage especially in African Continent where there believed that women don’t have equal right with men, as a result of this a Non- governmental organization known as True world human rights organization (TWHRO) comes up with a package called “Meet your partner” for HIV Positive women and men.
The package encompasses the following services:
a. Counselling of HIV Positive persons and advise them the way forward to live opportunely and normal life despite being HIV Positive status.
b. Protect their information and ID confidentially
c. Find a life partner (either husband or wife) for those who are interested to marry because there are thousands of them who need life partners but cannot because they already thought that nobody can agree to marry them as husband or wife due to their status especially Ladies without knowing that there are young and ebullient HIV Positive men that need people like them but cannot reach them due to stigmatism that arise from their status.
d. We prepare and counsel HIV couples on how to live normal life and procreate children that don’t have HIV Positive status through the help of Medical workers from various government approved Hospitals.
For registration, enquiry and information, call Pastor and Mrs. Andrew on +2347034810278
Email us on trueworld06@gmail.com