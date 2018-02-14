Damilola, the daughter of the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, is set to tie the nuptial knot in March.

According to Capitalng, the wedding is slated for March 15th-17th.





The news of Damilola Osinbajo's engagement to Oluseun Bakare emerged on social media during the week.





Making the confirmation, Osinbajo, took to his Twitter and Instagram handle to thank God for the betrothal of his daughter.

Osinbajo, wrote, "With joy and praise to the Lord, Dolly and I announce the betrothal of our daughter Oludamilola Osinbajo to Oluseun Bakare."




