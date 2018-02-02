 Oops! Looks Like BBNaija 2018 Housemate, Dee-one Is Married (PHOTOS) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Oops! Looks Like BBNaija 2018 Housemate, Dee-one Is Married (PHOTOS)

7:30 PM 0
A+ A-
Trending photos online indicate that a housemate in Big Brother Naija 2018 'Double Wahala' show, comedian DeeOne is married. 

Although he has reportedly never denied that he was in a serious relationship, he didn't indicate that he's a married man or show off his wedding band.

Photos have however surfaced of what looks like a marriage certificate bearing Dee-One’s name, Aderombi Adedayo Martin and together with photos of the marriage certificate are photos of himself and his bride at the registry, with both their parents.

The Certificate of Marriage carries the date October 2017. See his marriage certificate below.
Photos: Looks like BBNaija 2018 housemate, comedian DeeOne married! See photos from his wedding & certificate


Photos: Looks like BBNaija 2018 housemate, comedian DeeOne married! See photos from his wedding & certificate

BBNaija 2018 Dee-One Married

Photos: Looks like BBNaija 2018 housemate, comedian DeeOne married! See photos from his wedding & certificate




Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top