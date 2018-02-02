Trending photos online indicate that a housemate in Big Brother Naija 2018 'Double Wahala' show, comedian DeeOne is married.

Although he has reportedly never denied that he was in a serious relationship, he didn't indicate that he's a married man or show off his wedding band.





Photos have however surfaced of what looks like a marriage certificate bearing Dee-One’s name, Aderombi Adedayo Martin and together with photos of the marriage certificate are photos of himself and his bride at the registry, with both their parents.





The Certificate of Marriage carries the date October 2017. See his marriage certificate below.































