The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has revealed that his greatest gift for people of the State is free education.

To this effect, he warned that parents of children of school age who allowed them to hawk instead of sending them to school will be arrested and prosecuted.





He said the law for the implementation of the policy had been approved by the State House of Assembly.





Okorocha spoke at the seventh year Anniversary of the free and qualitative education, from the Primary to the University in the State, on Wednesday, at the Heroes Square Owerri.





He added that he appearred to be the happiest man on earth because the free education he introduced Seven years ago had become a huge success.





He remarked, “My desire is to see that every child of Imo must be educated. I see education as life itself. Hence, I was propelled to introduce free education at all levels.





“My joy knows no bound that if I finish as governor today, I would have fulfilled my heart desire of eradicating illiteracy in the State.”





He added, “My greatest gift to Imo people is free education, especially on this lovers’ day.





“Today, we have built three more Universities, more Polytechnics and Colleges of education. We shall continue to invest in that direction so that hundreds of thousands of our Children always denied admissions every year even when they meet all the requirements can be taken care of.





“Imo State has the education population to fill as many Universities as possible. In Imo our greatest industry is education. We have also begun to make Schools in the rural areas attractive. The Science Laboratories are going to be fully equipped before the end of May. We have three Commissioners for education because of the importance we attach to it.





“It is my desire to have a successor that will sustain free education and not the one that will give excuses. Teachers and Head Schools must continue to be encouraged. They should also fight the use of illicit drugs like Indian hemp in their Schools. The quality of education in the State is high.”