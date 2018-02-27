A gathering of pro-democracy and civil rights groups in the five states of the South-East geopolitical zone under the auspices of Southeast Based Coalition of Human Rights & Good Governance Organizations, SBCHROs, has published the result of its fieldwork which returned Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state as the Worst Serving Governor in the South-East.





The exhaustive project also singled out the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the most unpopular and unfriendly federal government among the people of the South-East, as it named the Nigerian army and its 82 Division in Enugu as the most atrocious security organization in the South-East.





These results were recently released during a press briefing in Onitsha, Anambra state attended by: Emeka Umeagbalasi, Dr. MaryRose Umeh, and Barr Jacinta Ezinwanne for Intersociety; Aloysius Emeka Attah, Chairman, CLO, Southeast Zone; Peter Onyegiri of Centre for Human Rights & Peace Advocacy; Michael Ifeabunuke, representing Human Rights Organization of Nigeria; Chike Umeosonwunne for Society Watch & Advocacy Project of Intersociety; Alex C. Olisa of Anambra Human Rights Forum; Barr Obianuju Joy Igboeli of Intersociety and Southeast Good Governance Forum; Dr. Jerry Chidozie Chukwuokoro for Int’l Solidarity for Peace & Human Rights Initiative.





Others in attendance include: Charles Ogbu representing Igbo Ekunie Initiative; Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, Chairman, Civil Liberties Organization, Anambra State Branch; Nelson Nnanna Nwafor for Foundation for Environmental Rights Advocacy & Dev; Orji Andy Ndukwe for Society for Economic Rights & Social Justice; Comrade Nwokocha Anozie Innocent Initiative for Ideal Dev & Emancipatory Leadership in Nigeria; Comrade Chilos A.C. Godsent, President Igbo National Council; Forum for Promotion of National Ethos & Values participated but not represented; Emeku Uche of Easy Life Initiative for Rural Youths; and Barr Violet Chekwube Umenwofor-Ezekwike, Founder Voice of the Voiceless Int’l.





Below is the full list of those in the worst public office holders:





Most Unpopular & Unfriendly Federal Government Among The Southeast People









Government of President Muhammadu Buhari





Worst Past Governors in the Southeast





Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju – Anambra State (1999-2003)





Chief Orji Uzor Kalu – Abia State (1999-2007)









Chief Ikedi Ohakim – Imo State (2007-2011)





Chief Theodore Orji – Abia State (2007-2015)





Worst Serving Governor in the Southeast Zone





Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State





Worst Public Utilities Providers of the Year 2017 in the Southeast Zone





The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC). See Intersociety & SBCHROs’ Memo to the Minister of Power & ors, dated 18th December 2017 (www.intersociety-ng.org)





Most Atrocious Security Organization in the Southeast Zone





Nigerian Army and its Enugu 82 Division (shot and killed in two years-2015-2017 over 370 unarmed and defenseless citizens of the Southeast and maimed over 400 others)





Most Regime Atrocity Perpetrator in the Southeast Zone





Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai (vicariously masterminded in two years 2015-2017, as COAS, the massacre of estimated 370 defenseless citizens of the Southeast Zone and maiming of over 400 others)





Most Atrocious Police Special Squad of the Year 2017 in the Southeast Zone





The Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) formations in Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States as well as the Zone 9 SARS formation in Umuahia; killed average of estimated 35 detained citizens monthly and 420 annually in the Zone. The killings are perpetrated through criminal processes of extra jus (beyond the law), extra legal (beyond what the written criminal law provides) and extra judicial (beyond court or judicial pronouncement or verdict); arising from racial profiling and unprofessional crime detection and criminal investigation management. For more details, see Intersociety’s expert report: The Untold Story of Ezu River Police SARS Killings (July 2017).





Most Lopsidedly Composed Security Organization in the Southeast Zone





The Nigerian Army & Navy (most, if not all their key heads in the Zone are members of Hausa-Fulani Muslims). For more details, see Intersociety’s statement of 19th October 2017; titled: The Retun Of “Glover Hausas” In The Nigerian Army: Exposing 95% Dominance Of Key Army Formations In Igbo Land By Northern Muslim Officers





Most Corrupt & Incompetent Policing Organization of the Year 2017 in the Southeast Zone





The Nigeria Police Force and its key formations in the Southeast under IGP Ibrahim Idris (generated, illicitly, over N14 billion or $45 million between September 2017 and January 2018 from Southeast roadblocks using over 2900 police roadblocks raised in early September 2017). See Intersociety’s statement of 5th September 2017 on: Unchecked Police And Army Extortion In Southeast Nigeria: How IGP And His Cohorts Will Pocket (already pocketed) N14.1Billion In Five Months (Sep 2017-Jan 2018) From 2900 Roadblocks Using False Biafra Insecurity, etc.





Destitute of the Year 2017 in the Southeast Zone





The Destitute of Uga Junction Pedestrian Bridge in Onitsha (represents the plight of the destitute population roaming the streets of the Southeast Zone without government care and welfare). Governors of the Zone are called upon to urgently address the plight of the destitute population especially their children who are out of school. One of the core ways to address this is by enacting the Destitute & Disability Rights & Welfare Laws by the Executive and Legislative Arms in the Southeast.





The Slain & the Disappeared of the Year 2017 in the Southeast Zone





Estimated 100 defenseless citizens of the Zone killed or made to disappear by the Nigerian Army in September 2017; in addition to over 270 others earlier shot and killed; with most of their bodies remained missing till date. Their killers must be fished out and severely punished by the Federal Government or relevant international justice groups no matter how long it takes.





The Maimed or Wounded of the Year 2017 in the Southeast Zone





Over 400 victims of military shootings in the Zone. They must be adequately compensated with their shooters fished out and punished severely.





Persecuted Citizens of the Year 2017 in the Southeast Zone





Include Citizens Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Dave Nwawuisi, Benjamin Mmadubugwu, Bright Chimezie and over 82 others including minors and married women presently languishing in various prisons across the country without formal trial; in connection with nonviolent pro Biafra agitations. Others are those in the category of “dark figures of crime” or arrested and detained citizens without public notice or records. All pro Igbo-Biafra detainees in Nigeria must be de-criminalized, released and have their phantom charges dropped by the Buhari Administration.