Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo has described extension of the tenure for the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Mr John Oyegun as a `welcome development’ for the party.Okorocha, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, also congratulated state and local government chairmen of the party whose tenure were extended alongside Oyegun.He said that the action would not have been possible without the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, APC governors and other critical stakeholders.He said that Oyegun and his team had been challenged by the extension arrangement to do more work and ensure everybody was carried along.Okorocha also debunked the speculations that he was against the tenure extension.According to him, I Gov. Rochas Okorocha has received the news making the round that I am against the tenure extension.“I want to say emphatically that I was never against tenure extension and it would not have been achieved without the support of governors and other stakeholders,” he said.Okorocha added that the speculations of his being in opposition to the extension were being sponsored by those against his government and urged them to refrain from such evil attitude.