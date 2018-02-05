The wife of the former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Mrs Taiwo Obasanjo has lamented that her son has gone missing after he disobeyed her spiritual message against getting married on the wrong date.

Mrs. Obasanjo said she had reported the matter to the police, adding that her husband has a question to answer on her son’s whereabouts.





Last year, Taiwo filed a suit in an Ikeja High Court, seeking to stop the wedding of her son scheduled for May; she lost the suit.





Mrs. Obasanjo, who had objected to the timing of the wedding based on a prophecy, also insisted that her son’s wedding should be a quiet event.





But despite her objection, the wedding went ahead in her absence. Speaking with Sunday Sun, opened up on the latest happening in her son’s marriage, who has left his matrimonial home.





Asked if her son’s marriage has broken down due to the prophecy, she said, “The only problem I had [with the marriage] was the date and all I was after was that the date should be changed.









“You see the date change had been going on in the family before I went public. I was in support of the wedding. Before this girl came into the scene, I was told that when he is getting married that there should be no noise.





“That was the instruction given to me but when this girl came I told them, let them just do this wedding quietly. Instead, they shouted me down and were asking that how can two big families come together and they won’t have a big wedding.





“I am the biological mother of the groom, I gave birth to him and I am not holding on to him to be my handbag. If you go through the Bible, instructions were given to mothers about their children.





“For instance, Samson’s mother was given instruction about him but Samson defied the instruction and he ended up being killed by Delilah. Do you understand me? I know what I suffered to have this boy. When the wedding proper came I told them not to pick a particular date and that he should only do a big wedding after his 34th birthday.





“On my own, I went to the mother of the bride Rose Mary Dacosta because I thought she was a mother, but she refused. They insisted on having the wedding in April. I told the girl too but she was adamant. Unfortunately, people are thinking that I was against the wedding. I wasn’t against my son’s wedding because I love him.”





Asked if she hid her son, who has abandoned his matrimonial home, she added, “How can I hide him? Everyone has been phoning me and asking for his whereabouts. They want to kill me and this is another means for them. How can I hide a man who is 34 years old? What do I want to do with him? And I can never be his wife.





“I am praying for him to be productive and I am praying for him to be fruitful. From the first day of the wedding, the mother of the girl said she wanted to go on honeymoon with my son and his wife, which I have never heard of in my whole life.





“Whether I am lying my son can testify about that. The mother insisted that she must go on a honeymoon. I wasn’t there, but I heard that later.





“My son defied my advice and the advice of the living God because I didn’t go soliciting for prophecy for him. The one about the wedding came on its own. I never went to anybody to kneel down and asked to be prayed for.





“This message came voluntarily. For spiritual messages you don’t go soliciting, that means there are powerful truths behind it.





“I don’t know whether the marriage has broken down or not because the young man lives with his father in Abeokuta while I live in Lagos. So, I think you should direct that question to my son’s father and his wife. I am asking them both where my son is? That was why I went to the police to make reports last year.





“I saw my son once before the wedding when he came to tell me that, ‘Mummy I am going ahead whether you support me or not’. He defied my orders and that was why I didn’t attend the wedding. Everyone said they were above the almighty God who gave the message and I am nothing because they are the ones controlling things.





“I don’t know whether the marriage has broken down and I said I don’t live with them. The only time I went there was last year after the wedding. Daddy OBJ called me after the wedding, I didn’t even want to pick his call but later I did and he said he wanted to reconcile us all. Then I went and he was asking me why I didn’t come for my son’s wedding. My two children apologized to me and we made peace that time.





“I also saw him when I went for a programme, which my Uncle Professor Sunbo Martins had, which was a book launch. That was last year. From that time to this time, I haven’t seen my son. He doesn’t pick my call and how did I know about this? It was even his wife that called because each time he runs from his matrimonial house, his wife will now phone me and start asking about him.”