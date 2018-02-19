The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra, MASSOB, Monday described former Olusegun Obasanjo’s dealings with Ndigbo as hypocritical and a camouflage with a bad intention to keep Ndigbo marginalized in the country.In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu further blasted the former president for claiming to be a saint who upholds only the truth.“Obasanjo who visited former president Jonathan claimed the biblical injunction that declared that only truth shall set a person free, but he, Obasanjo is a pathological liar, betrayer and deceiver. Olusegun Obasanjo is sadists with an unforgiving spirit who always derived joy in satanism.”Today, Nigeria is unworkable and unfixed because … people like Obasanjo and his fellow cabals holds the country down for their selfish purposes and interest. Obasanjo knows the truth about Nigeria’s faulty foundation which was schemed to subject Igboman to political, economical, academical, religious, cultural and social slavery, a scheme that will forever subject Ndigbo to second class citizens in Nigeria.“Obasanjo is fully aware of the unholy connivance of the Hausa Fulani and Yorubas conducted, supervised and stamped by the British colonial masters against the people of Biafra mostly the Igbos.“Obasanjo knows the truth that General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu was right in all his activities that involved Biafra, he knows the truth that Ndigbo were schemed out of political reality in Nigeria, Obasanjo knows this truth that he hates Biafra and her people, his dealings with Ndigbo are all camouflaged and hypocritical.“Olusegun Obasanjo openly without shame proved his pathological hatred and sadisms on Ndigbo when Eze Igbo Gburugburu died, Obasanjo did not attend the burial of Dim Chums he ska Odumegwu Ojukwu which was a national burial, he did not send condolence.”He always sees Ojukwu as his enemy even in death, whosoever that hates Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Eze Igbo Gburugburu) hates Ndigbo, such a person can never be a friend to the people of Biafra, Ndigbo can never enter into alliance with such a hater.“Again, Olusegun Obasanjo did not attend the burial of Dr Alex Ekwueme, former vice president of Nigeria, his absence during the week long national burial of most distinguished national leader again proved his pathological hatred on Ndigbo. Obasanjo hates everything concerning Ndigbo.“MASSOB employs former president Olusegun Obasanjo to tell the world the truth he preached in Otuoke when he visited former president Jonathan Goodluck. Obasanjo should tell the world the truth why Ndigbo should be relegated to the background of Nigeria polity? Why must academical system of Nigeria hanged on imbalances, why must there be different JAMB cut off marks for different regions in Nigeria?“Why must experienced graduates of Eastern region does not secure jobs in Nigeria but the inexperienced northern push push graduates are easily securing jobs? Obasanjo should tell the world why Oba of Lagos threatened to kill all Igbo’s residing in Lagos if they will not vote for his political party?“Olusegun Obasanjo must tell us the truth why he openly campaigned against former president Jonathan Goodluck, while supporting Mohammed Buhari in 2015, he must tell us the truth why he is against the national burial accorded to General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by president Jonathan Goodluck administration?“MASSOB will continue to expose the evils against the people of Biafra during the Nigeria Biafra war of genocide including all atrocities against the people of eastern region during his administration as both military and civilian president.