Flamboyant Nigerian big boy, Hushpuppi few minutes ago took to his intsagram page to throw shots at Rappers M.I and Ice prince for dissing him in

a new song.

Recall that Nigerian entertainers began beefing with the gucci lover after he took to his snapChat to accuse them of wearing fake designer items. Some of those he embarrassed include Phyno and Ice Prince.





While Ice Price generally ignored Hushpuppi, Phyno roasted him mercilessly and called him out in his collaborative song with Timaya called Telli Person. Also, singer KCee of the Five Star Music fame joined the party, dragging Hushpuppi on social media and interviews, and even called on the EFCC to investigate the socialite’s source of income.



All of this began in August 2017. Now MI Abaga has hopped on the wagon, albeit he is coming months late. In a new song off his 15-track album, Rendezvous, the Choc City boss accused him of engaging in criminal activities (“you stole money”), and daring to feuding with celebrities with stolen wealth (“you dissing big guys who got real money”).



Hushpuppi in his reply to M.I shared an epic throwback photo saying, "I once sold bottle water to Ice Prince in traffic but today he and his “big dawg” need my name on their record to make sales".



See his full post below...

It’s not every time somebody says something about u that u have to jump at them, sometimes just look at the situation and say thank God. This is a very old pic of me taken at Pedro where M.I and d rest used to live by adaranijo market.

Let me share a quick motivational story with y’all. I remember vividly the day Ice prince was going to Malaysia to perform, he was rushing to the airport in a Toyota Camry eating noodles, they stopped to buy water and I was the one who sold Eva water to them that day and I hailed him, I saw the poster of him going to malaysia on the net and then I had my malaysia visa and was still looking for money for ticket. The same malaysia he was paid to go and perform was where I was struggling for money for ticket to go and hustle but glory be to God today him and his “big dawg” need my name on their record to make sales, they need to talk about me to get attention, in a situation like that I’m just supposed to go to church and say THANK YOU GOD.

Like uncle M.I said to kelly handsome when he was in his prime, Why should I diss em and give them cheap promotion? The same line I’m using to you today while I’m in my prime and see u as a nobody too, but M.I I want u to have faith and hope and be motivated by my story, you too can make it and be big like me. Don’t be frustrated and start misbehaving just yet, hope still dey front for pikin wey no lose hope. U see say we wey dey wear real Patek sef start from Gshock, no worry u go wear Gucci one day.





Listen to the snippet of M.I’s song here: