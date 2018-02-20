The next few days will be tough for contestants of the Big Brother Naija reality show, particularly Ahneeka and Teddy-A.

According to Big Brother, there should be no smoking, alcohol, swearing and use of swear words in the house until Friday.





The temporary ban on abusive language and intoxication was announced by Miracle, the new head of the house.





“No swear words, no alcohol and smoking till Friday,” Miracle read out the new rules to his stunned fellow contestants on Tuesday morning.





Of all the contestants on the third edition of BBNaija, Ahneeka is renowned for her use of swear words and abusive language while Teddy-A is known to indulge in a smoke every now and then.





After the new rules were read out, Teddy-A, evidently affected by the development, said: “Make I go sleep since I can’t smoke something” after which he said, “Big Brother is targeting some people”.





Khloe and Kbrule on Sunday became the first housemates to be disqualified from the show. They were disqualified after receiving three warning strikes.





Khloe got a warning strike for using “strong abusive curse words”. Her disqualification affected Kbrule, her strategic partner.





The contestants on the new season of the reality show are paired and what happens to one person affects the other.





As it stands, there are 14 contestants remaining and on Monday night, they were reshuffled and handed new partners.