The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it will take delivery of two cargoes of petrol per day for the rest of February to boost supply and eradicate queues.

A statement by the NNPC Spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, on Thursday, stated that two cargoes of 50 million litres each, making a total of 100 million litres, would be brought-in per day in February to replenish strategic reserves.





“To enhance supply, 45 million litres of petrol was discharged from ships into jetties across the country yesterday.





“Prior to the fresh 45 million litres discharged, we have 324 million litres of petrol on land and 432 million litres in marine storage making a total of 756 million litres,” the NNPC spokesman said.





“These are enough to last for 22 days at 35 million daily consumption rate,’’ he said.





Ughamadu said the jetties that received the 45 million litres shipments include Nacj, Apapa; Bop, Apapa; Techo Jetty, Lagos; Dutchess, Oghara; Vine Jetty, Calabar; Chipet Jetty, Lagos; and ECM Jetty, Calabar.





“To ensure efficient distribution of the product to depots in the hinterland, the Nigerian Pipeline and Storage Company (NPSC), a midstream subsidiary of the NNPC, has been mandated to fix relevant pipelines to facilitate seamless pumping.





“This is in addition to massive trucking arrangement that is in place,’’ he said.





Ughamadu gave the assurance of the Corporation that with the measures in place, the fuel queues being experienced in some cities would soon be a thing of the past.”