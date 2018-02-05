The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it has deployed a total of 870 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol to cater for the needs of Nigerians.The Corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Unit, Mr Ndu Ughamadu disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.He said that reports of non availability of products in the country alleged by some marketers were false.“We have robust stock of PMS, as at today, 870 million litres that is about 26, 336 trucks were released.“The daily consumption is about 1,500 trucks and more trucks are being loaded to Abuja and Lagos,’’ he said.He further advised motorists to desist from panic buying and assured that the corporation would continue to work hard to ensure availability of products.Meanwhile, monitoring by NAN around the Federal Capital territory revealed that massive queues were still in most filling stations selling the product.NAN reports that MRS filling station, AA Rano, NNPC mega stations along the Kubwa Express road, still have massive queues.At NNPC Mega Station along Kubwa Expressway, some of the motorists that spoke to NAN said they had spent over 4 hours and was not even close to the gate of the station.Adekunle Wale, a cab man said “this is back to square one, December I sleep at the station for me to get petrol to do my cab work.“I don’t know what the problem is but I am begging government to have pity on we the poor people.’’Also, Roseline Akala, a motorist said it was unfortunate that government could not handle the problems of the oil sector.“One day, I know things will change for good, that’s all I can say, I have spent six hours here, I am not even sure I will get the petrol to buy,’’ she saidNAN reports black marketers are currently making brisk business with the development as they sell a litre of petrol between N250 to N350.