Billionaire son, Paddy Adenuga who was recently trolled online following the release of his near acquisition of a Chevron facility in Netherland has attacked Nigerians again.





This time around, Adenuga has condemned the increasing rate of hate speech by Nigerians on internet.





According to Paddy Adenuga, Nigerians spend so much energy on hate speeches and being envious of someone else’s success.





He further advised Nigerians to channel energy spent on hateful speeches to making their life better.





Adenuga on his twitter page wrote: My advice for you today.. live for yourself first.. except if you have children then live for them but if you don’t.. live for yourself first and not for anybody else.. we are all here on earth on borrowed time.. when your time is gone.. thats it. live your life my people





“Bad belle (jealousy) is such an epidemic in #Nigeria so much energy spent being hateful and envious of someone else’s success or pedigree when that same energy could be applied to making one’s life better or doing positive things.. #GOD help us









“The laws of the universe are simple. you put out negative energy, it always comes back i personally have never met a prosperous hater but i guess for some people there is a warped pleasure in spiteful envy nothing good can come from a heart of hatred and jealousy .”